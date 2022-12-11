Northern Ireland's first 245XR

Ballynahinch-based Ryan Rogan Contracts, founded in 2002, offers contracting work and plant hire, specialising in water mains projects.

Supplied by dealer Dennison JCB, its new JCB 245XR will be used by customers on a range of water mains and sewage works projects across Northern Ireland.

Owner Ryan Rogan says: “We were looking about for a new excavator, after previously having had a JCB 140X. We usually use a competitor brand but we’re always happy to take a chance on a different manufacturer for the right machine.

“We read about the JCB 245XR and thought it was a nice-looking digger. We had a successful demonstration and took the decision to buy. The machine is good value for money and we are impressed with what it can do.”

He continues: “We offer self-drive hire so value for money is important to us when putting a machine out for hire. Our customers do a lot of work with water mains and sewage works so the zero tailswing and flexibility of the machine is very helpful for their type of work. The machine is performing well and doing what our customers need it to do so we’re very happy.”

The JCB 245XR tracked excavators are powered by the JCB Dieselmax 448 diesel engine, delivering 129kW (173hp). The 4.8-litre engine uses a selective catalytic reduction filter (SCR-F) that comprises a combined SCR, diesel particulate filter (DPF) and diesel oxidation catalyst (DOC) with a large ash holding capacity.

It has a maximum operating weight of 28 tonnes, bucket capacity of 1.27 cubic metres and a maximum digging dept of 6,627 mm.

A compact machiner, it has a tailswing radius of 1.72 metres, which is 40% less than the 220X, allowing it to work closer to buildings and barriers. The short front swing and reduced tailswing give a working radius reduction of 1.6 metres.