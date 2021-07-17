Quick-change high-reach

Komatsu Europe boasts that its new K100 boom change system, which allows operators to reconfigure their PC490HRD-11 machine without leaving the cab, offers “a new level of demolition project efficiency”.

Simon Saunders, working gear product marketing manager at Komatsu Europe, says: “Listening to demolition contractors showed us that the industry is looking for a significant improvement in efficiency. At Komatsu, we took up this challenge, asking ourselves how to translate our own capabilities into the best business benefits for our customers.”

He adds: “With the introduction of the patented K100 boom change system, we believe that our customers can fully benefit from the versatility built in to every Komatsu HRD machine, enhance site safety, and reduce project time.”

With six different working configurations, from the 32-metre extended high-reach through the 28-metre high-reach to the medium reach and digging equipment, the PC490HRD‑11 already offers a range of configurations. The K100 boom change system makes these capabilities more accessible, eliminating the need to manually handle heavy hydraulic hoses or to carry out manual work at height when changing the machine’s configuration.

Komatsu suggests that, used to its maximum effect, the K100 system could even allow the PC490HRD-11 to carry out both primary demolition as well as site clearance, perhaps even removing an extra machine from the site.

The operator cab of a machine with the K100 system looks very similar to that of the conventional boom change machine. All the controls of the K100 system are incorporated within the Human/Machine Interface (HMI) panel, which doubles up as the working range indicator system in normal use. The HMI panel offers instructional animations as well as a built-in view from the alignment camera so that the operator is fully aware of the machine’s condition at all times. No additional monitors are needed, ensuring the view from the operator cab remains uninterrupted.

Equipped with the K100 boom change system, the machine’s operating weight ranges from 62105 kg up to 75830 kg, depending on the working configuration. The machine is able to handle a range of demolition attachments, from 2500 kg in the maximum 32-metre extended high-reach arrangement, up to 3350 kg in the common 28-metre high-reach arrangement, up to 5000 kg for the digging or medium height arrangements.

Hydraulic performance of the K100 system is similar to the machine with the conventional boom change system. The standard safety and fleet management equipment fitted to the PC490HRD-11 are retained with the K100 boom change system, with the Neutral Detection System, Komatsu Care, KomVision and Komatsu’s telematic system Komtrax all featuring in the standard specification.

There's a video at www.youtube.com/watch?v=FY3PiSc3vVE