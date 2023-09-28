Sany excavators just got bigger

The Stage V compliant Sany SY750H becomes the largest crawler excavator now available in the UK.

With a Cummins X15 engine and enhanced hydraulic system, the SY750H delivers 391 kW gross power, a maximum dig depth of 7,580 mm, 410 kN of bucket breakout force and 354 kN of dipper tear out force.

The variable hydraulic control system optimises the excavator's performance, providing faster cycle times and increased fuel efficiency, the manufacturer claims. Selectable working modes enable the operator to match performance to the application to avoid excess fuel consumption.

The ROPS/FOPS certified cab is equipped with a fully adjustable, heated seat, a 10-inch colour display, automatic climate control, radio, USB port, Bluetooth connectivity and a storage compartment with integrated cooling box.

Safety features include rear and side view cameras, travel alarm and warning beacon. LED work lights also come as standard and are positioned on the boom, front and side of the cab.

Leigh Harris, business development director for Sany UK, said “Sany has a strong pedigree in large excavators with machines up to 300 tonnes operating in some markets around the world. The SY750H is the largest machine to enter the European market so far and features the same quality, fuel efficiency and cab comforts as our SY390H and SY500H which are both receiving great feedback from our customer base.”

All Sany excavators are registered and protected with the CESAR Datatag Scheme and CESAR ECV for quick and easy verification of emissions category. The Sany SY750H also comes with five-year / 5,000-hour warranty.