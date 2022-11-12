Sustainability and technology take centre stage as Finrock TV line-up revealed

As part of the virtual expo a number of live interviews and debates will feature on Finrock TV where industry leaders will share expert insights and answer delegates’ questions on challenges facing their businesses.

Organised by Finning, authorised dealer of Cat® equipment, parts and service in the UK and Ireland, the FinrockTV schedule features 13 different specialist sessions covering a range of issues, which will be complemented by live overviews of some of the latest machinery and systems. The sessions will provide those working in construction, aggregates and waste industries with a unique opportunity to access expert advice.

Sustainability is a key issue and will be discussed in-depth during a panel discussion hosted by Finning Head of Product Management, Tim Ballard, who will be joined by Gary Clark, fleet director with Veolia, and Bill Stone, Plant Manager for FCC Environment.

Peter Seaman, Head of Customer Experience and Marketing, at Finning said: “The Finrock TV live gives customers a chance to learn about a range of key issues. We have chosen to focus on topics that are proving to be the biggest challenges within the industry – sustainability and efficiency – to work together, and with the benefit of expert advice, to find ways to improve productivity and cut waste.”

During Finrock22 businesses will have the opportunity to discover how they can harness technology and systems to drive down carbon footprints, boost productivity and increase efficiency for a more streamlined operation.

How the use of technology and connected site solutions can support operations to run more efficiently will be shared in a debate led by Danielle Barker, Strategic Accounts Manager at Sitech; Mark Crawford, from Balfour Beatty; Mark Lawton, Head of Engineering, Surveying & GIS at Skanska; and Terry Thompson, Digital Earthworks Lead with EKFB (Keir).

Further specialist insights into maximising performance will be delivered by Alex Clarke, Qualified Operator Trainer at Finning, through expert hints and tips.

Delegates will be welcomed to ask questions and get involved in debates around the key industry challenges. There will also be a number of ‘ask the expert’ sessions held on the day where customers will have the chance to engage in exclusive face-to-face opportunities to get specific questions answered.

Online visitors to Finrock22 will be able to access a host of talks and demonstrations, as well as visit the careers zone and network with other attendees.

Registration for the event is completely free so sign up today to take advantage of this great opportunity to get a close look at the latest machinery, technology and systems – and hear from those making a major impact in the construction, aggregates, and waste industries.

