Thirty years of the red-and-grey: Takeuchi UK marks three decades on British sites

Over the past three decades, Takeuchi UK has grown from introducing British contractors to the merits of compact, zero-tail-swing digging into one of the most fiercely loyal brands in the plant sector. To celebrate the milestone, the Rochdale-based team has spent 2026 rolling out limited-edition iron, a commemorative history book, and a series of industry gatherings.

To give plant fans something special to look at on the show circuit this year, Takeuchi produced a limited run of specially sign-written TB290-2 excavators and TL12V-2 compact track loaders adorned with bespoke Japanese heritage artwork.

The special editions made their public debut north of the border at ScotPlant, where long-standing customer John Patterson wasted no time in snapping up the very first customised TB290-2 to take pride of place in his Scottish showroom. The celebrations then rolled on to Hillhead in June, where the anniversary livery shared the limelight with the launch of Takeuchi’s new 15-tonne excavators.

Away from the mud and quarry dust, the team also put together a hardback commemorative book charting the firm's 30-year UK journey, presenting signed copies to every dealer across the network.

Digging through three decades of archives highlighted one recurring theme for Holly Cooke, Marketing Manager at Takeuchi UK. She said: “It was fascinating to revisit the key moments that have shaped Takeuchi UK over the past 30 years. One thing that really stood out was how often the word ‘reliability’ appeared in articles and quotes. It’s a powerful reminder of what matters most to our customers and the reputation Takeuchi UK has built over 30 years.”

More recently, dealers, operators, and staff gathered for a series of anniversary events, highlighted by a celebration at Carden Park where company president Mr Toshiya Takeuchi flew in from Japan to join the festivities. The Japanese head office also presented a special commemorative gift to the UK arm, which is now on display at the Rochdale headquarters.

Reflecting on the milestone, Takeuchi UK Managing Director Daisuke “Yana” Yanagisawa paid tribute to the wider plant community that has backed the brand since 1996: “Celebrating 30 years reflects the dedication of our team, the loyalty of our customers, and the commitment of our dealer partners. We are proud of what we have accomplished together and look forward to building on this success for many years to come.”

With 30 years in the books and a new generation of heavier 15-tonne machines joining the compact fleet, the red-and-grey machines look set to remain a staple on UK muckshifting and civils jobs for decades to come.