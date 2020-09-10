Tiltrotator key for J&J

The secret ingredients are its Engcon tiltrotator and Leica guidance system.

The 140X is part of JCB’s new 13-16 tonne range of X Series crawler excavators, launched in 2019. J&J Plant’s unit, supplied by dealer TCH JCB, is already being put to use on a range of construction, drainage and general site work.

J&J Plant director, Jonathan Finch said: “The 140X is performing very well and the operators have commented that it is very smooth to drive and feels very stable on the ground. This machine from JCB is on another level and we are delighted to have it back on site following the Covid-19 restrictions.

“The tiltrotator is a key bit of equipment. It enables you to get into different angles with the machinery and to operate in tight spaces. It offers more versatility for the machine and it's fun to drive. The Leica system is designed to make excavation more accurate and productive. With all the information you need on the screen, the banksman isn't needed for as many jobs on the construction site.

“When you combine the two with the 140X I believe we have a machine that doubles production speed on jobs such as grading work, house foundations and earthworks.”

The new 14-tonne model has a wider and quieter operator cab. It also has increased diameter high-flow pipework to reduce system losses.