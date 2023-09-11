Yanmar loaders get smaller

A key feature is a new articulation/oscillation joint that keeps total machine height under 2.5 metres. And with a width of 1,850mm (including bucket) and an overall length of just 5,238 mm, they fit inside a standard container for transportation.

The V7 (4,250kg) and V7-HW (4,450 kg, and picture above) have all-wheel drive with an electronically controlled drivetrain, and a top speed of 20 km/h. (30 km/h max speed is available as an option.)

Unlike other models in the Yanmar CE range, the V7 and V7-HW do away with exterior oscillation and instead have a joint that combines articulation with oscillation, enabling the height of the machine to be lowered. Using a new platform that can support both diesel and electric power trains, they fill a gap at the smaller end of the company’s compact wheeled loader range.

They have a bucket capacity of 0.7 m3 and 0.8 m3, respectively, and the V7-HW has a higher payload on forks (1,900kg) compared to the V7 (1,750kg). The V7 has a maximum tipping load of 3,000 kg, while the V7-HW can tip 3,250 kg.

Unusually, these machines have two doors to the cabin, which Yanmar says is not just for easier access but also improves airflow and aids interior cleaning.

There is no vertical exhaust pipe blocking the rear view. Instead it is incorporated into the counterweight.

They are powered by the 4TNV86CT four-cylinder turbocharged diesel, whose diesel particulate filter has a 6,000-hour service interval.

The V7 and V7-HW are manufactured at Yanmar CE’s facility at Crailsheim in Germany.