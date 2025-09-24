Bowmer & Kirkland chosen for £1bn Golden Valley

CGI of the planned Golden Valley scheme next to GCHQ

HBD, part of Henry Boot, has appointed Bowmer & Kirkland as main contractor for the first phased of the £1bn Golden Valley development as it prepares for work to start on-site next to Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ) in Cheltenham.

The development is being delivered in partnership between HBD and Cheltenham Borough Council. It will eventually provide around 2,500 new homes and 1.25 million sq ft of commercial space, billing itself as a centre for UK cyber, artificial intelligence and quantum technologies.

Bowmer & Kirkland has been appointed to deliver the first phase of the scheme, which includes two flagship buildings, Idea and Router, along with the enabling works for future phases. Construction will begin on the first phase of the scheme in spring 2026.

Idea, the National Cyber Innovation Centre, will incorporate 160,000 sq ft of workspace and flexible event facilities. Router is a transport hub powered by smart technology that will facilitate sustainable travel across the 200 ha scheme, alongside a range of leisure, retail and wellbeing facilities.

Bowmer & Kirkland has worked with HBD on several previous projects, most recently Island, a £60m office scheme in Manchester city centre.

HBD managing director Ed Hutchinson said: “The importance of Golden Valley in strengthening the UK’s position as a leader in secure innovation really can’t be overstated. The development will play a key role in driving innovation across cyber and deep tech industries while delivering significant economic benefits for Gloucestershire and the wider southwest.

“With outline planning consent for phase one approved, it’s positive to be able to announce the appointment of Bowmer & Kirkland as we focus on getting started on-site.”

Bowmer & Kirkland regional construction director Stuart Fanshaw said: "We are delighted to continue our relationship with HBD on this exciting scheme, which will contribute to putting the UK at the forefront of cyber innovation."

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