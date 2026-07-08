Vistry expects £30m pre tax loss in first half

Vistry said that during the first half of the year the Group completed 6,100 homes across all tenures, down from 6,889 in the first half of 2025, with over half of these being for affordable housing.

Its sales rate for H1 was 1.03, similar to last year’s 1.01 and the average level of discounting from book price on private sales was 7.1%.

Vistry expects to deliver a modest profit before taxation in H1 of around £20m, excluding the impact of specific cash generation actions taken to reduce debt levels and early actions related to its ongoing CEO Review. The profit in H1 was significantly impacted by lower volumes of partner deals due to a hiatus between funding programmes and was also impacted by the timing of land sales and higher finance costs.

Cash generation actions, such as enhanced pricing discounts, accelerated asset sales, changes in site mix and changes in build rates resulted in a negative impact of around £50m in the first half, including one-off impairments on low or nil margin sites.

The CEO Review process is expected to lead to further one-off profit impacts, but the overall scale is not yet determined and nor is the timing (first or second half impact) or the extent to which these will be classified as exceptional, Vistry said. Full details will be presented with the half year results presentation in September.

Therefore, including the impact of the cash generation actions, but before the impact of any actions relating to the CEO Review, the group expects to deliver a loss before tax in H1 of approximately £30m.

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