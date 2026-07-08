Passivhaus homes delivered in Salford

Willohaus, courtesy of Jon Parker Lee

The new homes are the first to be completed in Adelphi Village, one aspect of the £2.5bn, 240-acre Crescent Salford masterplan being delivered by Salford City Council, the University of Salford and ECF, a partnership between Homes England, L&G and Muse. Salford housing association Salix Homes is the housing partner for Willohaus and owns and manages the new homes.

Designed to Passivhaus standards, residents of the one and two-bedroomed apartments will benefit from significantly reduced energy bills compared to traditional housing.

Following the completion of Willohaus, work has begun on 42 new townhouses and 185 apartments at Farmer Norton and plans have been approved for a further 263 homes as the new Adelphi Village neighbourhood takes shape.

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