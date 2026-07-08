Close Brothers funds Leics homes

The final phase of the project is the largest in its 15-year history, which has delivered 288 new homes between 2018 and 2026. The completion brings the number of new homes financed by Close Brothers Property Finance for Mulberry Homes to over 1,000.

Over the course of its relationship with CBPF the housebuilder has delivered 23 developments ranging in size from a 22 unit project in Great Easton to multi-phased schemes of the scale and complexity of Kingsbury Park.

Simon Davey, business development director at Close Brothers Property Finance, said, “Our relationship with Mulberry Homes spans more than a decade and is built on mutual trust, consistent communication and a shared commitment to delivering high-quality housing.

“In today’s environment, where delivery timelines are longer and market conditions more complex, relationship-led lending has never been more important. We remain committed to supporting established SME housebuilders like Mulberry Homes to bring forward much-needed new homes across the UK.”

John Burke, finance director at Mulberry Homes, said, “Kingsbury Park has experienced both the best and the worst of housing market conditions, but it has proven to be a highly resilient location, with demand remaining steady even during the market's lower ebbs. A phased approach has been vital to allow us to deliver high-quality homes alongside the infrastructure and open spaces needed to create a thriving community.

"Close Brothers has been a consistent partner from the outset, with a strong understanding of both the scheme and the wider development lifecycle. Their ability to provide flexible, pragmatic support when required has played a key role in helping to keep the project on track and delivering it efficiently.”

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