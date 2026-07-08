Takeuchi launches 15t excavators

The fixed boom TB3150R features a reduced tail swing design

Takeuchi says that the new machines reflect a focus on larger machines. The choice of distinct operating types, with fixed or offset booms, aims to offer versatility on site.

The TB3150 features a boom swing system that allows operators to dig offset without repositioning the machine, making it well suited for utility work and applications that require precise positioning. T

The TB3150R has a reduced tail swing design and a reinforced fixed boom configuration, minimising rear overhang and allowing operators to work more confidently in confined areas or near structures.The TB3150R is available with an optional two-piece boom, providing added flexibility for lifting and working at varying distances from the machine.

The TB3150 with offset boom provides a system that digs at offset without having to reposition the tracks. This, Takeuchi says, is ideal in tight spaces and applications that need precise positioning

Both models incorporate Takeuchi’s latest 3-Series enhancements, including significantly increased hydraulic horsepower for improved performance during demanding, multi-function operations. A new Yanmar engine rated at 85kW (114hp) delivers the power required for a wide range of applications.

Inside, operators benefit from a redesigned cab focused on comfort and ease of use. Features include automatic climate control, heated air suspension seat and keyless start with pin-code and RFID for added site security. An 8in touch screen display, 270-degree camera views, intuitive jog dial and multi-switch control panel allow convenient access to common machine functions. Pilot-operated joystick controls along with electro-hydraulic controls for functions such as travel, dozer blade and boom swing.

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