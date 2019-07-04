Turner & Townsend lands role on Australia’s biggest rail scheme

he scheme, which is regarded as Australia’s biggest infrastructure project, is designed to transform the way that freight is moved around the country. Turner & Townsend, supported by SNC-Lavalin, has been appointed by Australian Rail Track Corporation as programme management office (PMO) provider to enhance governance processes and support decision-making for the project.

Inland Rail CEO Richard Wankmuller said: “We are very pleased to have the expertise of Turner & Townsend on board as we ramp up work on Australia’s biggest rail infrastructure project. With construction now under way on the Parkes to Narromine section and comprehensive design work progressing across other parts of the 1,700km route, we welcome the additional structure and support that comes with the PMO being entrenched as a hub of the Inland Rail organisation.

“The PMO will assist us to develop robust and comprehensive approaches to project governance, assurance, project controls and reporting, as well as fine-tune some of our existing processes, augment our current team, and help accelerate delivery of the overall Inland Rail programme.”

Darren Munton, director of infrastructure, Australia and New Zealand for Turner & Townsend said that the firm’s PMO team brings experience from local and global projects including Western Sydney Airport, Sydney Metro, Metronet, Crossrail and High Speed 2. “These insights and lessons learnt will be shared with the Inland Rail team and will benefit the overall programme by creating an environment of continuous improvement, professional collaboration and innovation to address the challenges inherent in projects of this scale and complexity,” he said.

Paul Shepherd-Smith, managing director at SNC-Lavalin’s business in Australia, said: “We are proud to contribute to the largest freight rail infrastructure project in Australia and a once-in-a-generation program of infrastructure works connecting regional Australia to domestic and international markets.”

