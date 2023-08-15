10-machine deal for Sunward

Some of ACS' new Chinese machines

Advance Construction Scotland (ACS), based in Bellshill, near Glasgow, placed an order for 10 machines with Ayrshire-based dealer Kattrak International after taking one on trial.

ACS has bought nine Sunward SWE 90UF machines, which are claimed to be the shortest nine-tonne short-tail excavators available on the market (by almost 200 mm), and a zero-tail six-tonne SWE 60UF.

ACS generally retires machines after three to four years. Plant manager Gareth Mollan said that he looked at Sunward after the manufacturer of his existing machines was unable to fill a new order because of shortages.

ACS trialled several manufacturers and Sunward proved to be competitive in both performance and price.

He said: “The Sunward machines provided better value for money, and although they have only been used on site for a few weeks, all the reports back are extremely positive, so it’s highly likely that our first order of Sunward machines will not be our last.”

Kattrak director Gareth McLaughlin added: “The Sunward machines are proving to be a very popular choice with our customers and Kattrak prides itself in providing a good product backed up with excellent service. We have been supplying machines to Advance Construction Scotland for several years now and it’s always a pleasure dealing with Seamus [Shields, managing director] and Gareth.”

Sunward now has 11 dealers across the UK, backed up by a parts warehouse in Tessenderlo, Belgium.

