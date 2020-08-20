£100m Nottingham Guildhall plans approved

The planning application was submitted by a joint venture between Locksley Hotels and hotel group Ascena in May 2020, detailing plans for a 162-bed, four-star hotel, with rooftop restaurant, spa and wedding and conference facilities.

Originally built in 1887, Nottingham Guildhall has housed a magistrates’ court, a police station and a fire station during its history.

The Guildhall building itself will house the hotel following a restoration of the Grade II listed building and Fire Station House, while more modern extensions at the back of the building will be demolished and rebuilt.

The existing courtrooms in the building will be converted into bar and restaurant facilities, retaining original listed features. The modern extension to the northern elevation of the existing building will also use materials that give a nod to Nottingham’s lace heritage in its design, the developers said.

John Wilby, project lead for Ascena, said: “After it has sat vacant for the best part of a decade, we’re pleased to have hit this significant milestone in breathing new life into it. The development will not only bring jobs to the area but will also help elevate the city as a tourist destination.”

Jack Turton, director of Ascena, said: “We have been working closely with our heritage consultant Turley and Historic England to ensure that this iconic building is brought back to its former glory. As well as this, an existing latter-day extension to the northern elevation of the Guildhall will be demolished and rebuilt.”

Councillor David Mellen, leader of Nottingham City Council, said: “I’m very pleased that these exciting proposals to turn Nottingham’s Guildhall into a high-quality hotel have been given the go ahead. It’s something we have been keen to happen for a long time and our planning officers have worked with the developers to help them shape a development which respects the history of this grand old building and bring it back into use.”

