11 new Liebherrs for Scottish crane firm

Global Crane Services's new LTM 1750-9.1

Global Crane Services is a division of Global Port Services Scotland, which is itself part of Global Energy Group, the vehicle of Inverness entrepreneur Roy McGregor.

Latest purchases by Global Crane Services include 11 mobile cranes from Liebherr, ranging from the LTM 1750-9.1 (800 tonne rated capacity) and LTM 1650 down to the 60-tonne LTM 1060-3.1.

It also now has a strut-boom truck-mounted LG 1750 (750-tonne-rated) and an LTR 1220 telescopic-boom crawler crane rated at 220-tonne capacity.

The cranes are expected to support the development of the recently-formed Global Wind Projects, Global Energy Group’s new commissioning and installation division for on- and offshore turbine installation services.

An LTM 1250-5.1 carries out a tandem lift with an LTM 1300-6.2 behind

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk