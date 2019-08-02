193-metre tower block proposed for Birmingham

The proposed tower

The tower proposed for 100 Broad Street in Birmingham has been designed by Glancy Nicholls Architects for Euro Property Investments.

It would stand 193 metres high, making it the tallest building in the city and one of the tallest in the UK outside of London.

The scheme has been submitted to Birmingham City Council for full planning approval.

The designs show 500 apartments with a sky lounge and restaurant at the top and ground floor commercial space.

