$1tn US infrastructure bill clears next hurdle

Joe Biden

The Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act will also need to be approved by the House of Representatives before it can be implemented.

Senators from both parties voted in favour, and passed the proposals by 69 votes to 30. Biden thanked the senators for working in a bipartisan manner.

He heralded the legislation as promising a “historic investment in the nation’s roads and highways, bridges and transit; in our drinking water systems; in broadband, clean energy, environmental clean-up; and making infrastructure more resilient and the climate crisis much more in our minds as to how do we deal with it”.

He added: “This bill is going to put people to work modernising our roads and our highways and our bridges so commuters and truckers don’t lose time in traffic, saving billions of dollars nationally.”

Other measures promised in the bill include replacing lead pipes, delivering affordable, high-speed Internet to every American, upgrading the power grid and water system, strengthening levees and building a national network of electric vehicle charging stations.

