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14 October 2026

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  3. £229m Ebury Bridge regeneration passes Gateway 2

£229m Ebury Bridge regeneration passes Gateway 2

16 hours Westminster City Council and McLaren Construction have achieved Gateway 2 approval from the Building Safety Regulator for the £229m Ebury Bridge Estate regeneration.

Ebury Bridge is one of the council’s largest regeneration projects, where Westminster is leading on the comprehensive redevelopment of the existing 1930s estate. Once completed, the project will see 781 high-quality new homes, a series of interlinked public squares, a new retail parade and communal facilities.

Following the successful completion of Phase One, Phase Two will deliver 334 high-quality homes in a new mixed tenure neighbourhood, the largest of three phases at the scheme. It represents a major milestone in the council’s housebuilding programme as the authority continues to tackle the acute shortage of affordable housing in the city.

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