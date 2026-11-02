Overton upgrades fire stations

In Chesterfield, Overton replaced existing air conditioning equipment and refrigerant pipework, installing new room and central controls, and integrating the upgraded systems with the existing heat recovery ventilation.

The project was delivered within the agreed programme, despite initial challenges with the availability of air conditioning equipment. Working with the manufacturer, the team was able to secure the equipment required to complete the installation on schedule.

The Alfreton Fire stations scheme involved installing new heating and cooling systems, updating controls and making ventilation alterations within the occupational health accommodation. The electrical supply works are now complete alongside the system commissioning.

Both schemes are designed to improve temperature control and provide comfortable working environments for station personnel, with testing, commissioning and handover forming an important part of the delivery process.

Working as main contractor enabled Overton Electrical Services to oversee the wider delivery of projects, coordinating specialist contractors and managing the interfaces between mechanical, electrical and building works. At fire stations, this approach is particularly important, the company says, as project planning must take account of the operational requirements of emergency service facilities while ensuring installations are completed, tested and commissioned appropriately.

Matthew Brocklehurst, Managing Director of Overton Electrical Services, said, “These projects demonstrate the importance of effective coordination when delivering building services improvements in operational environments.

“As main contractor, we are responsible for bringing the different elements of the work together, ensuring the mechanical and electrical installations are properly integrated and delivered to the required standard.

“Completing the works at Chesterfield within the agreed programme, despite challenges with equipment availability, reflects the importance of working closely with our supply chain and maintaining a proactive approach to project management. We’re pleased to have completed the electrical installations and commissioning at Alfreton.”

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