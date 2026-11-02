Barratt completes third Kingsbrook school

The new school will welcome more than 400 children

The new Orchard View Primary Academy has space for 420 pupils, plus a 60-place nursery and 12 places for children with social, emotional and mental health needs.

Designed to achieve Net Zero Carbon in Operation, Orchard View features energy-efficient technology, modern classrooms, specialist teaching spaces and outdoor learning areas, creating a welcoming and sustainable environment for pupils.

As the third and final school delivered at Kingsbrook, Orchard View Primary Academy marks a milestone for the development.

Jon Mason, chief executive officer of Inspiring Futures Partnership Trust, said: "Orchard View Primary Academy is set to be a fantastic place for children to learn. With incredible new facilities and plenty of space to explore and play, we want this to be somewhere children look forward to coming to every day.

"We can't wait to see pupils making the most of their new academy and becoming part of the Kingsbrook community for years to come."

Bill Beyzade, managing director at Barratt David Wilson Homes North Thames, said: "It's an exciting moment to see Kingsbrook's third and final school officially open, particularly as we celebrate ten years since the first residents moved in back in 2016.

"Over the past decade, Kingsbrook has grown into a thriving neighbourhood, with new homes, community facilities and green spaces. Orchard View Primary Academy is another important addition to the community we've been creating and reflects our commitment to making Kingsbrook a great place to live."

Over the past decade, Barratt David Wilson North Thames has delivered Kingsbrook Pavilion playing fields, a community hub and green spaces supporting local biodiversity. Further enhancements are underway, including the development of Kingsbrook Meadows, a 250-acre nature park being created in partnership with the RSPB and Buckinghamshire Council. Its first phase is now open to the public, with work progressing on a new visitor centre.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk