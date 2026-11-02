GMI picked for Dakota York hotel

The planned new Dakota York Hotel

The new 140 room hotel is being built within the medieval city walls and a short walk from York railway station and Lendal Bridge. It will become the sixth Dakota hotel to be delivered by GMI, following projects in Manchester city centre, Manchester Airport, Leeds, Glasgow and Newcastle Quayside.

The development occupies a 0.7-acre site and combines Dakota's distinctive industrial-inspired design style with architectural features that reflect the city's character, including red-brick façades, bronze-effect detailing and a courtyard. The hotel will be accessed from both Rougier Street and Tanners Moat. A series of terraces will also provide panoramic views across the city.

The hotel is targeting BREEAM Excellent and will incorporate air source heat pumps to support lower-carbon heating, alongside electric vehicle charging points and facilities promoting more sustainable travel.

The demolition phase is now complete with main works commencing, marking a key stage in the delivery of the new hotel.

The wider project team includes KPP Architects, structural engineer JPG Group, planning consultant O'Neill Associates, heritage specialist Montagu Evans, employer's agent Rex Proctor & Partners and commercial property adviser CBRE.

Ed Weston, GMI's regional director for Yorkshire, said: "We are delighted to be continuing our long-standing relationship with Evans Property Group and the Dakota brand on a sixth hotel development.

“This is a highly prominent and constrained city-centre site, surrounded by neighbouring buildings and shaped by York’s historic character. With the demolition phase now complete, our focus is on progressing the new hotel.

“We will bring our understanding of the Dakota brand and the experience gained across the previous five hotels to deliver a distinctive new destination for York."

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