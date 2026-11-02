WSP to help develop West London Orbital

The proposed 18.5km route would connect Hounslow in the south to Hendon in the north, with the potential to improve orbital connections across west and north west London, linking communities and destinations including Brent Cross, Brentford, Acton and Old Oak Common.

WSP will work with TfL, alongside partners Fereday Pollard and Costain, to provide multidisciplinary technical and programme support as TfL continues to assess how the proposed route could be developed and delivered.

The appointment draws on WSP’s long-standing knowledge of west London’s transport, development and stakeholder landscape. Since 2019, WSP teams have supported related work with the West London Alliance, BusinessLDN and Capital West London, helping to explore how improved orbital connectivity could support housing, jobs and sustainable growth across the area.

The next stage of work will include stakeholder engagement, timetable and demand forecasting activity, business case and funding strategy development, as TfL continues to assess the proposal and identify a preferred option.

TfL is currently undertaking a first public consultation on the proposal, with feedback helping inform the future development of the project.

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