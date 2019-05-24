£240m social housing repairs framework out to tender

The contract is divided into lots, by value and type of work, including kitchens & bathrooms, windows & doors, brickwork & masonty and general building repairs.

There are 17 different lots in total, with up to 15 places on each lot available

ENP specialises in the procurement of goods, works and services for the construction and maintenance of social housing properties. This framework agreement is for a range of installation and repair works for planned maintenance predominantly in social housing properties but works may also be carried out in other public buildings.

ENP is a member of www.re-allies.com. Contractors will be required to interact with, and source certain materials from, the suppliers who are appointed to other Re:allies agreements (which are each subject to a separate procurement and contract notice).

