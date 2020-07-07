250 jobs to go at Polypipe

Polypipe Rigidstorm XL

Polypipe said that its sales had improved post lockdown, with June 2020 revenues 30% below June 2019 levels compared to 66% below in April.

“However, at this stage we remain cautious as to whether this performance will be sustained into the autumn and winter,” it said.

“We are currently manufacturing at all main sites at varying levels of capacity utilisation, and currently have 25% of our workforce furloughed, compared to 61% at the height of the crisis.

“Medium-term economic and industry forecasts show a significant impact from the Covid-19 outbreak on both the wider UK economy and specifically the UK construction industry. Latest forecasts from the Construction Products Association show that residential new build demand in 2021 is likely to be 20% lower than 2019 levels, Housing RMI 15% lower than 2019 levels, and commercial demand 18% lower than 2019 levels, even with recovery in the second half of 2021.

“In light of this medium-term outlook, we are taking regrettable but necessary steps to adjust our manning levels and cost base to reflect this level of demand. Unfortunately, it means that we are entering a consultation period with our employees to review these steps, which if actioned in full, will lead to the loss of approximately 250 jobs or 8% of the workforce.”

