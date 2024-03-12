£250m plan for Glasgow Charing Cross

Big plans for Charing Cross

The £250m masterplan would transform the Charing Cross region of Glasgow through the construction of blocks of flats, student accommodation and hotel space, effectively creating a new gateway to the city centre.

The planning application has been submitted by CXG Glasgow Limited, a subsidiary of Tracey Investments and owners of the Venlaw building and Elmbank Gardens, in conjunction with the owners of the property at 300 Bath Street.

Planning permission in principle is being sought for the Charing Cross Gateway regeneration project – a £250m plan that, if progressed, will change the face of the west side of the city centre.

The plans, developed by Michael Laird Architects, are split into two phases. Phase one covers proposals for student accommodation. Phase two envisages a mixed-tenure development of residential city living, office space and a hotel.

The removal of the Tay House bridge over the M8 also forms part of the plans, providing the opportunity to create a new gateway into the city centre.

The masterplan has been devised by leading architectural practice, Michael Laird Architects and will help to deliver Glasgow City Council’s aspirations to:

The plans are supported by Glasgow Chamber of Commerce chief executive Stuart Patrick, who said: “The city’s three main universities have confirmed a strategic aim to grow their student numbers in the years ahead and accommodation has to expand in line with that, especially when you consider how limited the options are at the moment. A development like this caters for that need while plugging into ongoing plans to transform a key part of the city’s traditional retail and hospitality artery.

“It’s no secret that Sauchiehall Street has seen better days, and this application presents an opportunity to galvanise an iconic area of the city and re-establish it as a dynamic accommodation and business hub.”

