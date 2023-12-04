  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

Tue December 05 2023

Related Information
  1. News
  2. Plant
  3. 300-tonner for Forsyth of Denny

300-tonner for Forsyth of Denny

1 day Lifting specialist Forsyth of Denny has taken delivery of Scotland's first Liebherr LTM 1300-6.3 mobile crane.

From left to right are Mark Syme and Cathal McNally of Forsyth of Denny, Lyle Sibbald of Liebherr, and Conor McManus of Forsyth of Denny
From left to right are Mark Syme and Cathal McNally of Forsyth of Denny, Lyle Sibbald of Liebherr, and Conor McManus of Forsyth of Denny

Forsyth of Denny’s new six-axle all-terrain crane has an eight-section 90-metre main boom, topped by an 11.5 to 20 metre double swingaway extension fly jib, giving it a maximum lifting height of 120 metres and a lifting radius of 94 metres.

Director Mark Syme said: “We want to ensure we have the latest technology available to support our customers and that is why we have invested in the new LTM 1300-6.3. This compact six-axle crane with 90-metre main boom will be the perfect addition to our fleet, especially on wind turbine service and repair applications.”

The crane is equipped with a maximum ballast of 88 tonnes, with a travelling ballast of 22 tonnes in the UK. It also has Liebherr’s VarioBallast system, providing an adjustable ballast radius.

Forsyth of Denny runs a fleet of mobile cranes from 30 to 650 tonnes capacity from its three locations across Scotland and one in Ireland.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

MPU
MPU

Construction News

Related News

Click here to view latest construction news »