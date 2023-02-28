£400m residential scheme approved in Leeds

The three towers have been designed by DLA Architecture

The Leeds-based developer plans to build three mixed residential towers with new amenity and public realm on a prominent gateway site that has been vacant since the Yorkshire Post newspaper group relocated in 2014.

The £400m scheme includes three residential towers, ranging in height from 25 to 42 storeys, designed by DLA Architecture with Quod acting as planning consultant. The tallest two towers will between them have 1,782 student beds in 576 cluster apartments. The third building will have 348 private rented sector apartments with roof gardens.

Design features of the brownfield regeneration project include a ‘micro-forest’, a public square and a riverside footpath, joining the site up with further parts of new public realm along the riverfront.

DLA Architecture director Sue Sparling said: “Our design narrative really embodies the former uses of the site, woollen mill to paper mill, and embraces the local characteristics of the surrounding conservation area through form, materials and tone to create a new landmark scheme for Leeds.”

Urbanite says that it is looking to get on site as soon as possible.

Urbanite is part of investment company Asset Capital. It has a development pipeline of more than 3,500 student bedrooms across Sheffield, Glasgow, Birmingham, Leicester and York as well as Leeds.

Daniel Newett, a founder of Urbanite, said: “We are delighted to secure planning consent in principal to develop this strategically important, landmark site and deliver much needed new mixed tenure housing in the city centre.

“Leeds remains one of the UK’s top university destinations with education space as well as student applications continuing to increase at a rapid pace. Furthermore, with a 30% year on year increase of graduate students staying in Leeds, the demand for rental accommodation is at an all-time high.

“This scheme delivers uncompromising living spaces with fantastic public realm that is both sustainable and adaptable for the future whilst also supporting health and wellbeing of its occupants.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk