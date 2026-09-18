Sizewell C to re-use Hinkley tunnel segment site

A tunnel head being manufactured at the site for HPC

The pre-cast concrete segments and tunnel heads will be used for marine tunnels at the new Suffolk nuclear plant, and will be transported by sea, meeting a commitment to move 80% of materials by rail and sea.

The site, 10km from Bristol city centre, previously was used to successfully deliver components for sister project Hinckley Point C.

Nigel Cann, CEO of Sizewell C, said: "Opening this facility and supporting hundreds of jobs at Bristol Port shows once again that Sizewell C is delivering growth and opportunities right across the UK.

“Manufacturing our pre-cast concrete components off-site and delivering them by rail and sea means the benefits will be felt in our host community too – with less construction traffic on local roads.

“It’s also another great example of how we’re using the learnings from Hinkley Point C, which has seen significant advancements through off-site prefabrication, and taking them to the next level. By reusing existing infrastructure and experienced teams, we can reap the benefits across safety, quality, cost, and schedule.”

Early works are already underway. A total of 55 people, the vast majority from the Avonmouth area, are employed by Sizewell C's delivery partner, the Civil Works Alliance (CWA), including two apprentices and a summer work experience placement. A further 86 supply chain workers are currently on site.

Subject to conditions being met, production of the tunnel segments and heads are expected to begin in 2028.

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