Newett welcomes first apprentices

The Wetherby developer interviewed more than thirty college students earlier in the year, selecting four in the second year of a brickwork course who demonstrated enthusiasm for the trade and practical potential.

Charlie Shaw, Brayden Gilman, Wayne Kamhuka and Jack Stott begin their apprenticeships this month, and will spend the next two years working towards their Apprenticeship Standard in Brickwork. At Barnsley College, they will complete the required Level 1, Level 2 and Level 3 criteria and portfolios while developing their knowledge and technical ability.

Alongside their studies, each will gain extensive practical experience with Newett Homes and its brickwork contractors across the company’s developments.

Newett Homes chief executive, Will Newett, said: “We are incredibly proud to welcome Charlie, Brayden, Wayne and Jack as the very first apprentices on our new programme.

“There is a wealth of young talent across Yorkshire, and our apprenticeship scheme will give ambitious and committed young people the formal training, expert mentoring and practical site experience they need to build rewarding, long-term careers.

“Developing new talent is essential to the future of construction. By working closely with Barnsley College and our trusted brickwork partners, we aim to help close the industry’s skills gap and build a strong pipeline of highly skilled tradespeople who will maintain high standards, support the sector’s continued growth and deliver quality homes for generations to come.”

The new apprenticeship scheme forms part of Newett Homes’ wider commitment to investing in skills, creating career opportunities for young people and supporting the communities in which it builds.

Barnsley College apprentice construction manager, Andy Watson, added: “This partnership with Newett Homes gives our students an outstanding opportunity to put their learning into practice on high-quality residential developments.

“Charlie, Brayden, Wayne and Jack have shown real dedication to their chosen trade, and we look forward to supporting them as they work towards their qualifications and establish their careers in the construction industry.”

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