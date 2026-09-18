Flannery puts electric Cat to work

The Cat 320 is designed to deliver equivalent power and performance of its diesel counterpart, whilst reducing noise and vibration.

During the handover Finning and Caterpillar delivered practical training, covering key aspects of the machine, which included a full overview of electric machinery, safety protocols, and guidance on user interface.

Finning also performed a walkaround inspection to help operators familiarise themselves with the machine, highlighting daily maintenance checkpoints to reinforce best practice.

Operators were given the opportunity to learn machine interface functions, controls, and onboard technologies including VisionLink telematics.

Finning worked closely with Flannery to understand charging requirements and capture operator feedback.

The project highlighted the importance of charging infrastructure and site integration, with on-site testing of charging units and connection procedures forming a critical part of the deployment.

Operators were supported not only through training, but also through structured feedback mechanisms to capture real-world insights on machine performance, usability, and site integration.

Once on-site, Finning encouraged the operators to evaluate the excavator by supporting users with an operator logbook and a feedback booklet to record practical insights.

"The initial operator feedback has been positive, confirming comparable performance to diesel machines, while also providing valuable insights into how electric equipment integrates into real jobsite conditions," said Rory Gregory, key account manager, Finning UK & Ireland.

"Operators from Flannery have reported that the Cat 320 delivers like-for-like machine operation and hydraulic performance when compared to diesel machines.

“As the sector continues to decarbonise, projects like this demonstrate that achieving low-emission job sites requires not only advanced machines, but also a deep understanding of how those machines operate within real-world site constraints."

Flannery continues to invest in the latest technology from Finning to support its’ ambitious sustainability targets. "Reducing our environmental impact is a fundamental part of our business" said Patrick Flannery, chief executive officer at Flannery Plant Hire.

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