Willmott Dixon appoints NE delivery director

Wolverson will lead delivery of a portfolio that includes £58m of civic, defence, transport and education projects currently on site.

The region currently has five projects underway: the new Durham Academy, an extension to the Rivergreen Centre in Durham, the redevelopment of Catterick Town Centre, re-cladding works to Durham Bus Station and the refurbishment of The Dolphin Centre in Darlington.

Wolverson will be responsible for implementing a new strategy, Building our Future, targetting service, whole project support, and local focus enhanced by national strength.

Anthony Dillon, managing director for Willmott Dixon in the North, said, “Mark knows this business and he knows this region. Fourteen years here, the most recent of them running operations in the North East, means he arrives understanding both our customers and our supply chain. That matters more than ever as we take Building our Future forward, because growing the region depends on being close to local decision makers and being involved early rather than waiting for a tender.

“He has a real commitment to building strong teams, delivering results for our customers and creating lasting relationships. Having him back is good for the North East.”

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