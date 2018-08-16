£55m London Institute of Medical Sciences contract out to tender

Image from Hawkins Brown

The project, co-funded by the Medical Research Council and Imperial College London, will enable facilities currently spread around various buildings on the Hammersmith Hospital Campus to be brought together. Existing facilities are getting out of date and not suitable to accommodate latest technology and research methods.

The new 10,000m2 building has been designed by architect Hawkins Brown, with Buro Happold as engineer.

The advanced research complex will feature containment level two laboratories, in-vitro imaging areas and core biotechnology services facilities.

Contractors are invited to register interest via gpsesourcing.cabinetoffice.gov.uk by 20th September 2018, after which five will be invited to tender.