£65m build-to-rent development planned for Wolverhampton

The development is designed by JM Architects

Build-to-rent developer Placefirst has submitted an application for 370 new homes in Wolverhampton’s Canalside Quarter, close to the new £150m transport interchange on land off Lower Horseley Fields in the city centre.

The scheme, designed by JM Architects, includes the restoration of old canal side properties. It would deliver the first phase of a canal side community as part of a wider regeneration project in the area, providing a mix of townhouses and new build apartments across five acres of brownfield land.

Placefirst chief executive David Mawson said: “Having delivered major regeneration schemes in the north of England, we’re really excited that our first proposed development in the Midlands will be transformational for such a prominent heritage location.

“The vision for this canalside development is more than new build homes, as our focus is on opening up the canal for public use and creating a thriving community in the heart of the city centre.”

Wolverhampton councillor Stephen Simkins, cabinet member for city economy, said: “Regeneration of Canalside is a large and exciting opportunity that will require determined and skilful leadership by the council and partners to realise the opportunity. This planning application for a nationally significant development at this wonderful heritage location shows investment in Wolverhampton remains strong and that is critical to our recovery from Covid-19 and relighting our city.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk