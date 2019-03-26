680 concrete trucks for a single pour

The pour took 34 hours of non-stop working

The pour was undertaken by Careys Civil Engineering on behalf of main contractor Multiplex over the course of a weekend.

The concrete forms the basement raft of the 56-storey City Tower apartment block on the banks of the Thames in Vauxhall. The material was supplied by London Concrete’s Battersea site, with reserves held at its plant in Bow.

London Concrete, part of Aggregate Industries, spent three months planning with stakeholders, including Transport for London, to determine the least disruptive routes to site. As a result, it was able to supply 680 loads of concrete without a single rejection, reworking or disruption.

One Nine Elms is part of a wider regeneration project for the Nine Elms and Vauxhall area that has been ongoing for a number of years, with London Concrete supplying materials to a variety of sites including Battersea Power Station.

The weekend’s pour forms part of a contract for the supply of 25,000 m3 of concrete to the One Nine Elms development.

Managing director Daniel King said: “Developing a city as hectic as London requires careful planning and strategy. Our continued importance in the regeneration of the Nine Elms and Battersea area is testament to our collaborative approach with all stakeholders, from contractors to local authorities. This was only possible due to our team working day and night, together with the experts at Careys Civil Engineering, to make things as easy as possible for our customers and we’re delighted with the outcome.”

Careys Civil Engineering head of delivery Darren Potter, at said: “It was great to be a part of the largest continuous concrete pour in our history, completed non-stop over a 34-hour period, commencing late Friday night and finishing on Sunday morning. London Concrete provided a consistent, reliable supply of ready mix concrete to site over the weekend, which is vital to any time-sensitive project.”