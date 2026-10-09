Hitachi, Akkodis partner on smart attachments

Landcros and Akkodis team members at the partnership signing

The move comes as Hitachi adopts new branding as Landcros. It aims to expand Landcros Europe’s capability to design and deliver advanced smart attachments, ICT, and other technology tailored to the diverse needs of customers across Europe, and to do it faster.

Hitachi says European operators are among the most advanced and demanding in the industry, running increasingly sophisticated fleets and expecting continuous innovation from their equipment manufacturers. The deal is part of a strategy to move beyond a single global machine specification and build the in-house engineering expertise to develop and integrate new technology as fast as the market demands.

“This initiative is a key enabler, and a clear example of the Open Source Solutions approach we're adopting across Landcros,” said Francesco Quaranta, HCME President & CEO. “Akkodis's unique skills give us the engineering capability to meet that strategic purpose, and to accelerate it.”

The deal is part of a broader opening up of Landcros’s equipment ecosystem, as the company continues to work with other partners including Rototilt, Engcon, Leica Geosystems and Trimble, and promises many more partnerships to come.

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