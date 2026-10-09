Plant and civils associations team up in Scotland

The associations are partnering to develop training and career pathways

The organisations will combine networks, knowledge and resources to address shared industry challenges, with a focus on skills, recruitment and creating clearer career pathways into plant, construction and civil engineering. They also expect opportunities to join forces to lobby on issues that affect the wider construction industry.

Starting this month, the SPOA will become actively involved in the CECA Scotland Academy. The CECA Scotland Academy provides practical training to develop the next generation of skilled operatives and professionals, and has developed 180 graduates, with 71% of those progressing into positive destinations.

Delegates of the CECA Scotland Academy will have access to the SPOA and its members, gaining a greater understanding of the plant industry and the career opportunities available within it. There will also be SPOA-funded training opportunities for those graduates who wish to pursue a career in plant.

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