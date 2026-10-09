Robertson completes second Manchester fire station

The new Whitefield Community Fire Station

The development included the demolition of the existing station to make way for a modern, two-storey facility, featuring a revitalised appliance bay, gym, state-of-the-art training tower, improved landscaping, and upgraded parking facilities.

These facilities are expected to improve the service’s response and resilience, supporting firefighters in serving the community.

The new station is also more environmentally friendly, contributing to Greater Manchester’s ambitions to be carbon neutral by 2038. This includes a green roof to regulate temperature and reduce rainwater run-off, solar panels and air source heat pumps to improve energy efficiency, and energy-efficient lighting to lower its carbon footprint. Electric vehicle charging points further support low-emission travel for staff and visitors.

The North Manchester station is the second of three new stations that have been delivered as part of a £65m investment in GMFRS’s estate.

Robertson also completed Blackley Community Fire Station, which opened in December 2025, and is working closely with GMFRS in the planning stages of two new stations in Heywood and Withington.

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