Fabrix picked for Olympic legacy development

The Pudding Mill Lane development aims to deliver more than 1,000 new homes and around 330,000 sq ft of commercial space and community infrastructure. Fabrix and Cushman & Wakefield will draw up a commercial development strategy for 280,000 sq ft of commercial space within the masterplan.

The commercial opportunity comprises two individual development parcels of around 113,000 sq ft and 167,000 sq ft designed as part of Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park’s aim to become an innovation district. The site is next to the UCL East campus, which forms part of the Park’s education and cultural quarter, East Bank, alongside BBC Music Studios, London College of Fashion, UAL, Sadler’s Wells East and V&A East.

It is also near venue Here East and will join a growing ecosystem of technology businesses, a higher education cluster, globally recognised research organisations and creative enterprises.

Pudding Mill Lane has secured outline planning consent, with detailed approval in place for the first phase. The scheme will be fossil fuel free, using on-site air source heat pumps, and will include green infrastructure, climate-resilient planting and sustainable drainage.

Delivery will take place in phases through to 2033.

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