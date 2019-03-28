A-Plant debuts its first Dual View dumper

A-Plant's six-tonne DV60 dumper

Wacker Neuson's swivel skip dumper is designed to enhance the operator’s visibility and eliminate blind spots. Drivers are able to face the direction of travel, whether going backwards or forwards, by rotating the driving console.

It also has a fully enclosed safety cab.

The machines only went into production earlier this year and A-Plant is one of the first buyers in the UK to be able to offer the new dumpers to customers. P Flannery Plant Hire is also keen on the product and last year ordered 60 units of the DV60 (six-tonne) and DV90 (nine-tonne) Dual View dumpers.