Hitachi launches small long excavator

The ZX95US-7 SLF offers a 10m reach and a longer boom and arm than the standard ZX95US-7. Its extended reach gives operators a clear advantage for slope finishing, canal lining and dredging, while working from a safe distance, Hitachi says.

Life-cycle costs are reduced with the Stage V-compliant engine, which does not require an SCR system and its associated maintenance. Operators can also control the fuel efficiency – and further reduce costs – with the new ECO gauge.

The compact size and short turning radius enable it to work efficiently and safely in restricted spaces, while its 9.5-tonne operating weight results in low ground pressure. This makes it suitable for challenging applications, such as for work on bridges and near canals. Grading and levelling jobs can also be completed quickly and easily, Hitachi says, thanks to the optional floating blade.

“It may have a small footprint but the ZX95US-7 SLF will make a huge impact on job sites with the benefit of its enhanced reach,” says Hitachi Construction Machinery Europe product manager Akarsh Shetty. “This is an important model in our diverse ‘Reliable Orange’ line-up and it illustrates the depth of our expertise in key segments of the construction market.”

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