A-Plant names new chief executive

Andy Wright

Andy Wright joined A-Plant from Speedy Hire in February 2019 as COO but had effectively been acting CEO since the departure of Richard Thomas last year. Richard Thomas had been finance director before stepping up in July 2018 when long-serving Sat Dhaiwal retired.

Andy Wright was UK chief executive of Lavendon (Nationwide Platforms) before moving to Speedy.

“I’m delighted and proud to be appointed as the CEO of A-Plant and I’m looking forward to the exciting opportunity ahead,” he said. “A-Plant is an incredible business, that’s grown significantly in the last decade. We’ve some unbelievably talented and dedicated people that are undoubtedly experts in the markets that we operate in.

“When I joined A-Plant I knew that I was joining a fantastic team that were leading the way in equipment rental and everything I’ve seen in the last year has confirmed this for me. We’ve undertaken a strategic review which has enabled us to make exciting and robust plans for the future.”

Brendan Horgan, chief executive of parent company Ashtead Group, added: “Over the last several months Andy has clearly demonstrated his ability to guide our organisation through a period of change in a thoughtful and inclusive manner, leveraging both his leadership and broad industry knowledge. I’m pleased to announce his appointment and I wish him all the best in his new role. I look forward to working closely with him to achieve our ambitious goals for the business.”

