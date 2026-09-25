A2Dominion appoints repairs director

Harris has worked across construction, refurbishment, repairs and maintenance in social housing, with a track record of improving services, leading large operational teams and delivering safe, high-quality programmes for customers, A2Dominion says.

In her new role, Harris will lead A2Dominion’s repairs and maintenance service. She said, "I’m really pleased to be joining A2Dominion at such an important time for the organisation. Repairs play a vital role in customers’ everyday experience, and I’m looking forward to working with colleagues across Repairs and the wider business to keep improving how we deliver safe, reliable and high-quality services.

"I’m excited to get started, learn more about the organisation, and contribute to A2Dominion’s continued focus on customers, homes and communities.”

Drew Warner, chief repairs officer, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Kelly to A2Dominion as our new operations director for repairs. Kelly has extensive experience across repairs, maintenance and refurbishment in social housing. This, and her focus on safe, high-quality delivery, partnership working and continuous improvement will be a real asset as we continue to strengthen our repairs service and improve the experience for our customers.”

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