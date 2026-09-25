G F Tomlinson renews Chesterfield museum and theatre

The multi-million-pound project has seen the historic Corporation Street building extensively remodelled and upgraded to create a modern cultural venue, while retaining and restoring key features of its heritage.

Works began in December 2023 and have involved a complex programme of structural, mechanical and electrical works, alongside significant improvements to the building’s fabric and accessibility.

The completed venue features a 625-seat theatre, an expanded museum with improved facilities for hosting touring exhibitions and works, two bars and flexible spaces for meetings, events and community activities.

As part of the refurbishment, G F Tomlinson has delivered a new internal layout, comprehensive rewiring, a new heating and ventilation system, roof improvements, structural works and new lifts providing access across all floors of the building including the backstage area.

Significant changes have also been made to the auditorium, including a redesigned and rebuilt circle, new access points and entrances, a new control room and improvements to the auditorium floor which includes an integrated ventilation system.

The project includes the creation of a new Link Gallery on the Corporation Street side of the building, providing flexible spaces for events, school visits and community activities, alongside a new extension on Station Back Lane incorporating modern dressing rooms and back-of-house facilities.

The refurbishment of the Grade II building has required a sensitive approach to ensure its historic character is protected while bringing its facilities up to modern standards.

Works to improve the building’s fabric have included roof repairs and upgrades, with existing tiles carefully removed and retained for reuse alongside matching new tiles. External brickwork has also been cleaned and areas of repointing undertaken. Accessibility and visitor facilities have been significantly enhanced, including the installation of three new lifts serving every floor and a Changing Places toilet within the lower ground floor.

The project has been supported by £11m from the £20m Levelling Up Fund grant awarded to Chesterfield Borough Council, alongside £1 million from the East Midlands Combined County Authority’s capital grants programme and more than £600,000 from Arts Council England. Additional funding has been provided by Chesterfield Borough Council, which owns and manages the building.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk