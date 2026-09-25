Countrywide Surveying trains new surveyors

A 2026 Skyline 'Survey of Surveyors' found that almost half (46%) do not plan to work in the profession within a decade. Nearly two thirds (62%) are over 50, and less than 16% are under 40. CSS has been investing in new talent to secure the future of the home surveying profession.

CSS currently has a further 13 trainees working towards qualification, five of whom are women. Across its wider field surveying and management team, almost one in four employees are female, with women represented across field surveying, management and director roles.

The business has continued to recruit from a range of property-related careers, with previous trainees joining from estate agency, domestic energy assessment, sales and lettings. Its training programme builds on this existing experience with the technical knowledge and practical skills required for residential surveying.

Matthew Cumber, managing director at Countrywide Surveying Services, commented, “Bringing new people into the surveying sector is vital, but the bigger challenge is creating a profession in which they can develop, progress and build long-term careers.

“As experienced surveyors begin to leave the industry, there’s an opportunity to pass on the knowledge and professional judgement they have built over many years. That experience is difficult to replace and ensuring it is shared with the next generation should be a priority across the sector.

“At the same time, the role of the surveyor continues to change as technology, data and a broader range of property risks become part of everyday decision-making. Ultimately, the strength of the profession will depend not only on how many people we attract into surveying, but on how well we equip them to become its experienced professionals of tomorrow.”

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