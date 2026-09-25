Dandara completes Wittering homes for Vivid

The West Sussex development includes 12 affordable rent homes and four shared ownership properties, with a mix of two and three-bedroom houses and one-bedroom flats.

The homes include energy-efficient features throughout. Air source heat pumps provide heating and hot water to every home, helping customers reduce their energy use.

Sunita Aujla, land and new business director at Vivid, said: "We're pleased to see these homes completed in West Wittering. Working closely with Dandara Southern, we've provided high-quality affordable homes for years to come. Partnerships like this are an important part of increasing the supply of affordable housing and creating lasting value for local communities."

Russell Turner, partnership director at Dandara, which is building homes for private sale at Wittering Place in the village, said: “While West Wittering deserves its reputation as one of the most desirable places to live in West Sussex, that popularity comes at a cost, with many local people finding it difficult to get onto the property ladder or move to a larger home as their families grow.

“We’re honoured to have partnered with Vivid to help address the growing need for affordable housing in the area. It’s fantastic to see the first residents already settled into their homes and highlights the real, lasting impact that thoughtful development can have on local communities."

The development in West Wittering is part of a portfolio deal that will see Dandara deliver affordable homes across 3 developments for Viid. The housebuilder is building a further 56 homes across two sites in Petersfield and North Mundham with Vivid.

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