Associated Asphalt completes M40 work

Overnight shifts avoided disruption. Courtesy of Associated Asphalt.

The project, which commenced on 2 March and concluded at the end of August, saw Associated Asphalt supply and lay over 35,000t of asphalt along the busy 47mi long motorway corridor.

The programme involved targeted pavement repairs, with deteriorated surfacing removed and replaced with compliant pavement finished in 10mm Stone Mastic Asphalt (SMA) manufactured using Clause 942 PMB HAPAS-accredited materials. This provides a smooth, high-performance finish along with outstanding durability, together with significant reductions in road noise and surface spray.

In order to tackle the job efficiently, Associated Asphalt invested in a new state-of-the-art asphalt plant, conveniently situated in Yarnton, Oxford and able to produce 100,000t of asphalt a year. Aside from security of supply, the plant played a crucial role in minimising the carbon footprint of the scheme with deliveries made on-site, requiring fewer vehicle movements on the strategic road network. Associated Asphalt worked to avoid disruption, working in tight overnight shift windows.

The contractor has been working on projects on the M40 for the last 11 years. UK Highways' current 30 year design, build, finance and operate is due to end in 2027.

Since 2015, Associated Asphalt has supported a range of UK Highways schemes on the M40, including the strategic refurbishment of the 500m Loudwater Viaduct, deep construction maintenance between M40 Junction 1 and Junction 1A, and maintenance works around Junction 1A. Alongside this, the business has also supported ongoing emergency call-out repairs over the life of the contract, providing a responsive service to ensure the network is safe for continued use with minimal disruption to its users.

Associated Asphalt remains in discussions with UK Highways on a number of further projects currently in the pipeline.

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