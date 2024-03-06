AA Projects becomes Drees & Sommer UK

AA Projects managing director Ken Wood (centre) with Drees & Sommer partners Sascha Hempel (left) and Michel da Hann (right) signing the original takeover deal in March 2022

The rebrand marks the completion of a merger process that began two years ago.

German construction consultant Drees & Sommer took a minority stake in Manchester-based AA Projects back in March 2022 in prelude to a full takeover.

Drees & Sommer opened a London office in 2017 and also has an office in Ashford, Kent. With the integration of AA Projects, the combined business now has 230 employees in the UK and operates from eight locations including its headquarters in Manchester.

AA Projects managing director Ken Wood is now managing director of Drees & Sommer UK and has joined the Drees & Sommer partnership.

He said: “Ours is not a typical international merger story, nor is it a case of one large consultant swallowing another. The relationship between AA Projects and Drees & Sommer came about organically, through collaboration on client projects and shared growth ambitions, and that has extended into what has been a fruitful integration process over the last two years.

“Joining with another independent, entrepreneurial business means we have retained the agility to quickly respond to our clients’ needs, while also creating opportunities to add additional value and expertise to their real estate projects.

“Our combined proposition could not be more relevant for today’s construction and real estate challenges, where economic turbulence and the likelihood of incoming regulation are driving demand for expert project management and innovative approaches to decarbonisation.”

Headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany, Drees & Sommer has more than 5,000 employees across 59 offices in 20 countries.

