Aarsleff appoints piling director

Mark Fuller

Mark Fuller was previously with Balfour Beatty’s piling division. At Aarsleff, he will be directly responsible for the driven piling business, including the technical and operational management of contracts awarded, the development of strategic long-term plans and the planning of recruitment and resource.

He will oversee a team of contracts engineers and a fleet of 12 driven precast piling rigs with associated plant and equipment.

Managing director Kevin Hague said: “Mark has demonstrated a consistent history of achievement and results. His extensive and valued knowledge of the UK precast piling sector will support Aarsleff to deliver services to both existing and new clients.”

