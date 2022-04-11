Aarsleff deploys innovative project management in Manchester

The purposed development is located on the southern bank of Manchester Ship Canal and 1.6km south of River Mersey. The site (roughly rectangular in shape) is bisected by parcels of land and a ditch which divides the land into Tang Bridge North (next to canal) and Tang Bridge South.

For 3nr abutments, due to site constraints and access limitations, the methodology involved Aarsleff Ground Engineering to work in a sequential manner by using the Movax to install the main casing (working from the designated platform across each abutment) while the crane suspending the hammer installed the extension casing (working from a fixed designated location) in order to drive the steel tubes to the desired toe level. While to increase efficiency and to minimise excavation activities on-site, 28nr piles across Southern Abutment were installed using PM20L.

The multi-discipline scheme is undertaken by our Pilling and SRW departments.

The works included:

Specialist Retaining Wall (SRW) Department

Supplying, offloading, handling, pitching, and installing:

Northern & Southern Abutment: each 28nr 339 diameter x 12mm DST

Northern & Southern Pier: each 21nr 339 diameter x 12mm DST

Piling Department Supplying, handling and driving:

250mm square precast piles for lengths up to 16m

The steel tubes have been installed using a combination of plants due to site constraints:

Movax i.e., 35T Excavator (Hitachi ZX350LC-5) mounted with a vibratory hammer (SG-75),

Hydraulic hammer (BSP CX85) suspended using an 200T Crawler Crane (Liebherr LR1200)

60T Mobile Crane (Grove GMK3060), and;

AGE owned Piling Rig (Junttan PM20L).

Our Zohaib Zubbair Khan, Engineer, commented, “The project was enthralling, and exciting for the entire delivery team at SRW because each abutment possessed its own challenges. The most complex installation was associated with Northern Pier for which our crawler crane was suspending the hydraulic hammer from the opposite side of the ditch. Utilising our resources efficiently & effectively was a key driver for the successful installation and, subsequent, completion.”

John Sisk and Sons are delighted with our SRW’s site team’s performance and the completion of DST works.

